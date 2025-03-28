Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out on Out Of Line Music is the new single and video from the Berlin-based alt-electro act Mintage, “Bad 4 You” featuring the rather unknown artist Chapauko.

Musically, the ‘alt-electro’ label that Out Of Line Music gave “Bad 4 You” captures a blend of dark electro, alternative, and hyperpop influences.

Mintage debuted last year with the album “Antagonist” holding a collection of 10 tracks telling a story spread over 10 nights. The album featured such singles as “Pain Tag” and “Grimace”.

On a side-note, Out Of Line Music, established in 1995, has historically been a cornerstone for genres like industrial metal, rock, and electronic music with acts like Combichrist, Blutengel, and Lord of the Lost. In recent times, the label has broadened its musical horizons, incorporating modern rock and metal acts into its roster, and now also EDM influenced acts. While this expansion introduces fresh sounds to Out Of Line Music’s catalog, it also signifies quite a departure from its original dark electro focus.

At Side-Line we will keep focused on mostly the (dark) electro side of the label’s roster for obvious reasons.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)