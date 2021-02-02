FOLLOW US
 
Blutengel covers 80s hits on ‘Fountain of Destiny’

By Feb 2,2021

Blutengel covers 80s hits on'Fountain of Destiny'

Out on March 12 is a brand new Blutengel album: “Fountain of Destiny”. The album holds ten iconic songs from the 80s. The CD version also includes two brand new Blutengel tracks: the instrumental “Journey to the Edge of the World” and “Unsere Zeit”.

The cover songs were of course handpicked by Chris Pohl and Ulrike Goldmann. Check out the tracklist below, including of course Duran Duran, a-ha, Gary Numan, Propaganda, Alphaville, Yazoo, Erasure and so on.

  1. The Wild Boys
  2. Forever Young
  3. Hymn
  4. Down in the Park
  5. Alone
  6. Silent Running
  7. Nobody’s Diary
  8. Dr. Mabuse
  9. The Sun Always Shines on TV (Blutengel Version)
  10. Ship of Fools
  11. Unsere Zeit
  12. Journey to the Edge of the Night (Instrumental)

