Dark rock metal act Lord Of The Lost releases 10th anniversary edition ‘Antagony’
Out via Out of Line by November 26th is the 10th anniversary edition of Lord Of The Lost’s “Antagony” album. The first limited edition will be available in a digipak (and double vinyl) while the 2nd print will be in a jewel box only.
“Antagony” was the second album for the dark rock metal act and offered a lyrically intensely autobiographical work by Chris Harms.
Chris: “It was damn brave for a second album. It showed from the beginning that LOTL don’t repeat themselves from album to album. I somehow associate a lot of loneliness with this album. Although I wasn’t lonely at all back then, in any relationship. But this feeling rises up in me when I think of the album.”
You’ll find several extras on the second CD of the re-release such as the “Philiae Demo 2002” of “Revelation 13:18” (Chris wrote the original version at the age of only 17), the Lady Gaga cover of “Bad Romance” and seven instrumental versions of “Antagony” tracks.
