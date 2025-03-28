Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now on Echozone: the new synthpop single “Say It And Stay With Me” by the German project Projekt Ich, led by Ulf Müller. It’s his tenth single and features guest vocals by Guatemalan singer Juan Carlos Rojas Sanchez from Frecuencias Ocultas.

The release furthermore includes a B-side, “More Time”, sung by Müller himself, plus instrumental versions of both tracks. Two remix editions are available as well, with contributions from US and German artists: FragileChild, U.M Fiedel, Terrance Pryor, and Un(d)AbtanzBAR. The latter put together a separate 8-track remix release.

Projekt Ich’s new album is scheduled for release in autumn 2025, also via Echozone.

Here’s the normal Bandcamp version.

<a href="https://projektich.bandcamp.com/album/say-it-and-stay-with-me-feat-frecuencias-ocultas-2">Say It And Stay With Me feat. Frecuencias Ocultas by Projekt Ich feat. Frecuencias Ocultas</a>

This is the first 7-track remix edition featuring reworks by FragileChild, U.M Fiedel, and Terrance Pryor.

And this is the Un(d)AbtanzBAR remix edition.

The single is the follow-up to “Paméla Amen” (feat. Lisa Pung), “Dad” (feat. Madil Hardis), “Don’t Wake Up” (feat. Alex Braun) and “Heart Of Gold” (feat. MaXi).

In the coming weeks, music videos for the main tracks will also be released. Here’s the first one already.

