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Ministry and former New Order bassist Peter Hook each contribute a cover version to “Thousand Days Of Yesterdays – A Tribute To Captain Beyond,” a various-artists tribute album due November 20, 2026 via Cleopatra Records. Both acts rework the Captain Beyond signature track “Dancing Madly Backwards (On A Sea Of Air),” included as separate bonus tracks on the CD and digital editions. Ministry’s own next album, “Hate To Go,” is in the works, according to the label.

The tribute itself is built around the 1970s progressive/hard rock band Captain Beyond, a project formed by former Deep Purple vocalist Rod Evans with Iron Butterfly alumni Lee Dorman and Larry “Rhino” Reinhardt and drummer Bobby Caldwell, formerly of the Johnny Winter Group. “Thousand Days Of Yesterdays” reinterprets 19 songs from the band’s early catalogue, 13 of them on the blue vinyl edition, with contributions from Hawkwind’s Nik Turner, Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson, Pentagram, the Flower Kings, the Quill and others. The CD and digital editions add six further bonus tracks beyond the vinyl tracklist, including the Ministry and Hook versions.

The album marks Captain Beyond’s first full tribute collection, built around songs from the band’s self-titled 1972 debut and its following albums.

<a href="https://cleopatrarecords.bandcamp.com/album/thousand-days-of-yesterdays-a-tribute-to-captain-beyond" target="_blank" rel="noopener">Thousand Days Of Yesterdays – A Tribute To Captain Beyond by Various Artists</a>

“Thousand Days Of Yesterdays” is available for pre-order as a digital album, CD and vinyl LP through Cleopatra Records’ Bandcamp page, due November 20, 2026.

About Ministry

Ministry is the industrial band led by Al Jourgensen, formed in Chicago in 1981. Starting out on a synthpop-leaning sound with the 1983 debut “With Sympathy,” the group shifted toward the heavier, sample-driven industrial metal style that defined albums such as “The Land of Rape and Honey” (1988), “Psalm 69” (1992) and “Filth Pig” (1996), and that has kept the band active across four decades of lineup changes around Jourgensen. Side-Line has tracked Ministry’s recent activity, including the reworked early-years compilation “The Squirrely Years Revisited” via Cleopatra Records and the “Dancing Alone” remix by Jurgen Engler. The band’s cover of Captain Beyond’s “Dancing Madly Backwards” arrives as its own next album, “Hate To Go,” is in development.

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Chief editor of Side-Line – which basically means I spend my days wading through a relentless flood of press releases from labels, artists, DJs, and zealous correspondents. My job? Strip out the promo nonsense, verify what’s actually real, and decide which stories make the cut and which get tossed into the digital void. Outside the news filter bubble, I’m all in for quality sushi and helping raise funds for Ukraine’s ongoing fight against the modern-day axis of evil. Besides music I’m also an SEO and AI content flow specialist and have an interest in everything finance from stocks to crypto. There is music in everything! side-line.com