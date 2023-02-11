Mines Of Nebula – Signal To The Empire Algol (Album – Heerwegen Tod Productions)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: CD.

Background/Info: This is the debut album of Mines Of Nebula which is a solo-project driven by Jester Valpurgus.

Content: The work is leading the listener into an imaginary world of darkness and light; there’s a constant duality between relaxing, vintage, Ambient music on one side and a darker, space-like universe on the other side.

+ + + : This is an interesting interpretation of Ambient music; it makes me think to legendary Ambient artists which have been transposed into a darker perspective.

– – – : I’m missing a true climax in the tracks although the work remains fascinating -and probably even more while joined by illustrations.

Conclusion: The darker side of Space-Ambient music.

Best songs: “Secrets Of The Astral Spirit”, “The Urza’s Tower”.

Rate: 6½.

Label: www.heerwegentod.cba.pl