Antikatechon – Sublime Ascension (Album – Heerwegen Tod Production)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: After having released different productions on Rage In Eden, Italian Davide Del Col aka Antikatechon released his second production -and first solo-album, on Heerwegen Tod Production. “Sublime Ascensionb” is the eighth album by Antikatechon and features two long during tracks.
Content: Both tracks going over 26 minutes invite the listener to the disturbing, obscure, sound universe of Del Col. Imaginary sound corridors built up with humming sound waves and ghost-like whispers are leading the listener throughout an overwhelming darkness. The second cut moves in a similar way although also reveals unexpected, dark, relaxing passages while you’ll notice guitar effects as well.
+ + + : The title track confirms the potential of the artist. It’s a perfect mix between Dak-Ambient and Cinematic music which has been meticulously and patiently built up ending into an obscure and perverted sound universe. This is a track with a visual strength.
– – – : There’s a contrast between the great title track and “The Sacred Vortex” which in a way rather sounds as a B-side cut.
Conclusion: Antikatechon remains driven by ghost-like atmospheres and horror-like visions which will please fans of Dark-Ambient and especially Cinematic music.
Best songs: “Sublime Ascension”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/Antikatechon
Label: www.heerwegentod.cba.pl
