Mindwarden – Timeless (Album – Cryo Chamber)

April 5, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Mindwarden is one of the newest signings by Cryo…

Genre/Influences: Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Mindwarden is one of the newest signings by Cryo Chamber. “Timeless” is the debut album of Russian musician Velislav Zuev.

Content: “Timeless” is a Cinematic experience mainly driven and centered around piano playing. The work has been accomplished by dark atmospheres created by strings, deep sound resonations and numerous field recordings.

+ + + : Mindwarden creates a visual- and/or dreamy appeal. There’s something abyssal running through the work which is mainly created by the harmony between delicate piano parts and dark strings. It’s an intriguing sound universe revealing poignant cuts like “Worth” and “Hyperdimensional Reflection”. I also want to mention the darker and sad sounding “Mereological Nihilism”.

– – – : This is a promising debut album, but I think the artist could empower some parts of the production. I’m missing an absolute apotheosis.

Conclusion: Mindwarden stands for Dark-Cinematic music with a different- and subtle approach.

Best songs: “Worth”, “Hyperdimensional Reflection”,  “Mereological Nihilism”, “Insubstantiality”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100055885539318

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.comwww.facebook.com/cryochamber


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS: 'Save And Suffocate'

Exclusive Side-Line premiere for new video by Melbourne cyberpunk act SIRUS: ‘Save And Suffocate’

April 4, 2022 bernard
¡-PAHL-! releases debut album 'I' - new video 'DYO' out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

¡-PAHL-! releases debut album ‘I’ – new video ‘DYO’ out now dedicated to the late Louis Zachert

April 4, 2022 bernard
ImJudas interview: 'Force the hand of chance'

ImJudas interview: ‘Force the hand of chance’

April 4, 2022 bernard
First 7 albums by Canada's electronic duo Delerium out in a remastered version

First 7 albums by Canada’s electronic duo Delerium out in a remastered version

April 4, 2022 bernard

‘Click Interview’ with iVardensphere: ‘Building “Ragemaker” Was Freeing’

April 2, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries