Mindwarden – Timeless (Album – Cryo Chamber)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Mindwarden is one of the newest signings by Cryo…
Genre/Influences: Cinematic.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Mindwarden is one of the newest signings by Cryo Chamber. “Timeless” is the debut album of Russian musician Velislav Zuev.
Content: “Timeless” is a Cinematic experience mainly driven and centered around piano playing. The work has been accomplished by dark atmospheres created by strings, deep sound resonations and numerous field recordings.
+ + + : Mindwarden creates a visual- and/or dreamy appeal. There’s something abyssal running through the work which is mainly created by the harmony between delicate piano parts and dark strings. It’s an intriguing sound universe revealing poignant cuts like “Worth” and “Hyperdimensional Reflection”. I also want to mention the darker and sad sounding “Mereological Nihilism”.
– – – : This is a promising debut album, but I think the artist could empower some parts of the production. I’m missing an absolute apotheosis.
Conclusion: Mindwarden stands for Dark-Cinematic music with a different- and subtle approach.
Best songs: “Worth”, “Hyperdimensional Reflection”, “Mereological Nihilism”, “Insubstantiality”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100055885539318
Label: www.cryochamberlabel.com / www.facebook.com/cryochamber
