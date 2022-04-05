Ottawa industrial act Encephalon announce new album ‘Echoes’ – first single ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ streaming now

Ottawa industrial act Encephalon has announced its 4th album “Echoes”. It will be the band’s first album since 2017’s “We Only Love You When You’re Dead”. The new album “Echoes” will be released as a limited deluxe double-CD, featuring a bonus album, “Surfacer”, that includes early demos and outtakes on June 3rd.

Leading off with their first single in five years, Encephalon have now released “Someone Else’s Dream”.

Encephalon was formed in 2005 in Ottawa, Canada by Alis Alias, Matt Gifford, and Sam Mainer. The duo self-released a number of demos before getting the attention of labels. Artoffact Records released the band’s debut, “The Transhuman Condition”. Over the span of a decade, the Ottawa-based trio has released three albums.

Here’s the new single.