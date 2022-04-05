Ottawa industrial act Encephalon announce new album ‘Echoes’ – first single ‘Someone Else’s Dream’ streaming now
Ottawa industrial act Encephalon has announced its 4th album “Echoes”. It will be the band’s…
Ottawa industrial act Encephalon has announced its 4th album “Echoes”. It will be the band’s first album since 2017’s “We Only Love You When You’re Dead”. The new album “Echoes” will be released as a limited deluxe double-CD, featuring a bonus album, “Surfacer”, that includes early demos and outtakes on June 3rd.
Leading off with their first single in five years, Encephalon have now released “Someone Else’s Dream”.
Encephalon was formed in 2005 in Ottawa, Canada by Alis Alias, Matt Gifford, and Sam Mainer. The duo self-released a number of demos before getting the attention of labels. Artoffact Records released the band’s debut, “The Transhuman Condition”. Over the span of a decade, the Ottawa-based trio has released three albums.
Here’s the new single.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether