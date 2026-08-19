ÆRIA released “Ivy” on August 4, 2026 as part of the self-released six-track EP “Ivy: The First Mini-Album”, with an official video on the band’s channel.

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ÆRIA released “Ivy” on August 4, 2026, the second of six tracks on the self-released EP “Ivy: The First Mini-Album”. The project mixes operatic vocals with synthpop basslines and coldwave textures, and describes itself on its own YouTube channel as “an operatic darkwave girl group from a fantasy music universe”. No label is credited: the copyright and phonogram lines on the release both read ÆRIA.

What is on ÆRIA’s ‘Ivy: The First Mini-Album’

The EP runs 19 minutes and 26 seconds across six tracks: “Stargirls (Intro)” (1:30), “Ivy” (3:25), “Bright Side Of The Moon” (4:04), “In Her Hands” (4:46), “Ivy (Reprise)” (3:12) and “Stargirls (Outro)” (2:27). The two “Stargirls” pieces bracket the record and “Ivy” returns in a reprise, so the running order is built as a single arc rather than a set of separate songs. The release is on Spotify; no physical edition and no Bandcamp page have been confirmed.

The band’s own promotional material presents “Ivy” as a debut single. On the release itself it appears as an album track, and the EP carries a single date of August 4, 2026 for all six pieces.

The accompanying “ÆRIA – IVY (Official Music Video)” runs 3:27 and was posted to the group’s YouTube channel, which also carries a short clip titled “How ÆRIA Began”.

About ÆRIA

ÆRIA is a new project with a short public record, so much of its history is not yet documented. What is confirmed comes from the group’s own channels and from the release itself. The project presents itself as a fantasy girl group whose music, artwork and narrative are built as one continuous story, and it states openly that it is AI-rendered, describing the technology as an artistic canvas rather than something to conceal. Correspondence sent to press on behalf of the project is signed by a member using the name Cerulean Blue.

The group maintains a YouTube channel at @weareaeria, an Instagram account at @weareaeria and a TikTok account at @aeriaband. Its first release, “Ivy: The First Mini-Album”, arrived on August 4, 2026 without a label, distributor or producer credit attached to it. Side-Line previously covered a comparable case in The mysterious case of Ella Rey – An AI darkwave artist, where an AI-generated darkwave project built a substantial streaming audience without disclosing how the recordings were made; ÆRIA differs in stating the method up front. No live dates, further releases or member names have been announced.

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