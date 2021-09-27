Mexican Tecno Pop from 1980-1989 united on vinyl ‘Back Up: Mexican Tecno Pop 1980-1989’

Out via the San Francisco, California based label Dark Entries Records, is the compilation “Back Up: Mexican Tecno Pop 1980-1989”. On this release Dark Entries brings 10 tracks of Mexican electronics from 1980-1989, full analog drum boxes and old synthesizer hooks.

8 of these songs were culled from the 2005 CD-only compilation “Backup: Expediente Tecno Pop” on AT-AT records. Also included are two previously unreleased cuts. This release marks the first time many of these songs will have appeared on vinyl; it is also the first ever vinyl compilation of Mexican New Wave and post-punk.

While synth pop and obscure electronics from Europe and the United States have been extensively documented, much less attention has been paid to such offerings from the (Mexican) periphery. The release serves as a vital document of Mexico’s flourishing DIY scene in the 1980’s, surveying a wide range of styles and moods. By using home recording techniques, the bands featured here were able to circumvent relying on the expensive studios of the era.

Included are tracks by Avant Garde, Vandana, Silueta Pálida, Volti, Artefacto, Década 2, Syntoma and their side project Escuadrón Del Ritmo. The material was remastered by George Horn at Fantasy Studios.

<a href="https://darkentriesrecords.bandcamp.com/album/back-up-mexican-tecno-pop-1980-1989">Back Up: Mexican Tecno Pop 1980-1989 by Dark Entries Records</a>