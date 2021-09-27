Christine And The Queens releases ‘Joseph’ EP feat. studio versions of two new covers performed at global citizen live last weekend

(Photo credit Colin Solal Cardo) Christine and the Queens has released a new EP, “Joseph”, featuring two new songs performed during her appearance at Global Citizen Live last weekend. The songs are cover versions of George Michael’s “Freedom” and “Comme l’oiseau” by Michel Fugain & Le Big Bazar.

Alongside the covers, Christine also performed new arrangements of “Tilted”, “People, I’ve been sad” and “Doesn’t matter” in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris for Global Citizen Live. The full performance is now available to watch below. All proceeds from the digital EP release will go directly to Global Citizen.

Global Citizen Live took place on September 25 with events in Lagos, Paris, New York City and more, in total across six continents. Global Citizen, also known as Global Poverty Project, is an international education and advocacy organization working to catalyze the movement to end extreme poverty. The organization was founded by Hugh Evans, Simon Moss and Wei Soo, and aims to increase the number and effectiveness of people taking action to support the cause.