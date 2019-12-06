Metroland member launches 808 DOT POP solo electropop project with Helalyn Flowers frontwoman Noemi Aurora – 2 download singles available now

Alfa Matrix has some more good news coming up today. They also have announced the signing of the new side-project from Metroland’s Passenger S: 808 DOT POP. When you are a lover of vintage electronic music and you like the synthetic sounds of bands like Kraftwerk, Metroland and co then this your thing for sure.

The band’s label decided to immediately release 2 download singles on Bandcamp, with other services to follow in the next week.

The double single “Blackbodies” paves way to the upcoming 808 DOT POP conceptual album “The Colour Temperature” featuring the vocals of Italian singer Noemi Aurora of the electro metal act Helalyn Flowers.

“Blackbodies” is released in two different download sets, a 2-track single edition backed with the song “Cie-1960 (color space)” and a 3-track maxi edition, with 2 extended versions and an exclusive 3rd song entitled “Kelvin (3500)”, all referencing the album’s concept. You can check the two singles below!

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/blackbodies-variation-ep?campaign=slwebsitenews">Blackbodies (variation) EP by 808 DOT POP</a>

<a href="http://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/blackbodies-pulsation-ep?campaign=slwebsitenews">Blackbodies (pulsation) EP by 808 DOT POP</a>

