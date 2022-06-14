Metatron Omega – ISIH (Album – Cryo Chamber)

June 14, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Serbian Scorpio V better known as Metatron Omega is…

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Serbian Scorpio V better known as Metatron Omega is back on track unleashing his fifth full length album. The work has been introduced as arriving ‘to the sound of thunderous choirs from within the colossal church.’

Content: This artist has been always driven by mystic- and ritual themes which have been accentuated by the power and magic of choir passages. The work has been accomplished by dark tones and percussion effects.

+ + + : The main strength of this new work is its ‘pure’ Dark-Ambient format. This artist brings some diversity to the label’s roster which remains mainly driven by Cinematic music. Both genres are related and even pretty close but there are nuances. The main strength of “ISIH” is the sacred atmosphere which is very powerful. You really get the feeling of sitting in a chair and hearing the trembling and echoing choirs. The sound atmosphere totally fits with the artwork.

– – – : The best cuts are right at the beginning; both last tracks being not my favorites.

Conclusion: I remain addicted to the early Ritual work of this artist although he’s also a talented Dark-Ambient composer.

Best songs: “Megalosthronos”, “ISIH”, “Imperium Novum”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/metatronomega

Label: www.cryochamberlabel.comwww.facebook.com/CryoChamber


