Metamorph – Kiss Of The Witch (Album – Metamorph)

Genre/Influences: Gothic-Pop, Dark-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Metamorph is an American formation featuring front woman Margot Day (previously involved with The Plague). Margot’s daughter Julifer Day joined in as vocalist while Erik Gustafson (Adoration Destroyed) added some guitar, bass and beats while he also produced the work.

Content: “Kiss Of The Witch” features 6 songs plus 2 remixes. The sound brings different influences together; somewhere in between Gothic and Electro-Pop with flute play on top and fragile vocals. One of the songs is an adaptation of an old Plague-track. Remixes have been done by Xris SMack! (Mindswerve) and Spankthenun.

+ + + : I like the singer’s fragile timbre of voice and the somewhat mystic flute parts adding a magical touch to the work. Metamorph is hard to define and definitely has a very own approach. The remix of the title song by Spankthenun is an absolute highlight for its Leather Strip-like bass line and Dark-Pop reminding me of Collide.

– – – : I sometimes get the feeling this band is still in search of its sound and style. The approach is however interesting.

Conclusion: I’m not totally convinced but this work features intriguing parts.

Best songs: “Kiss Of The Witch – Spankthenun Remix”, “Dream Curve”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.metamorphmusic.org / www.facebook.com/Metamorphmusic