Blackbook – Confessions Of The Innocent (Album – darktunes Music Group)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Electro-Wave-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Blackbook is a new Swiss duo which has been introduced as having composed famous hits and even the title song for a famous Netflix series. However, who they are remains unknown. They released several singles during the past four years and are now unleashing their debut album.

Content: Blackbook is clearly driven by good-old Electro-Wave/Pop influences. It sounds like the common thread throughout the entire album. Most of the songs sound like ‘happy-pop’ music although I also noticed a few harder passages driven by EBM-orientated bass lines. It’s a catchy and danceable production which might appeal to Elegant Machinery fans although I don’t want to make any further comparison.

+ + + : Blackbook took me by surprise. The album is a succession of great and fully accomplished songs. This is an outstanding production moving from catchy, happy, sounding tunes to harder, danceable cuts carried by menacing bass lines. The global spirit however remains ‘happy-pop’-like. The songs have been meticulously crafted revealing maturity and creative writing. The choruses mainly have an elevating effect. Last but not least there also is a talented and experienced singer on top of the work.

– – – : We get 14 songs but only both last cuts can’t totally convince me. I don’t have any single reason to complain!

Conclusion: “Confessions Of The Innocent” sounds like a blast in Electro-Pop land. This album definitely belongs to the very restricted list of ‘best of’ Synth-Pop albums of the year.

Best songs: “Lab Rats”, “Love Is A Crime”, “Minefield”, “My Beautiful Witch”, “Minefield”, “I Dance Alone”.

Rate: 9.

Artist: www.blackbookmusic.ch / www.facebook.com/blackbook

Label: www.darktunes.com / www.facebook.com/darkTunesMusic