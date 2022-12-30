Lusine icl – Travel Sickness (EP – Ant-Zen)

December 30, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Jeff Mcilwain has released an impressive discography under the Lusine moniker. “Travel Sickness” was originally released in 2006 and featured on a massive compilation box by Hymen Records.

Content: The work features 4 tracks inviting the listener to join in for a dreamy, evasive sound trip. The work features less sound layers but is driven by the magic of less sound treatments while carried by slow rhythms.

+ + + : I like the wafting sensation emerging at the top of this record. It sounds cold and yet it has something healing. The tracks have been accomplished with subtle sound treatments while the downtempo cadence makes it all more accessible.

– – – : It remains a fully Experimental and Minimal-like recording which might catch the attention of a restricted number of fans.

Conclusion: A subtle experiment which was good to bring back alive.

Best songs: “Abaft”, “Act 2”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lusine.official

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags:

You may have missed

Delerium returns with all new album in February 2023

Delerium returns with all new album in February 2023

December 29, 2022 bernard
Serbian industrial rock/electronic project dreDDup return with a video for the 1998 track 'Roots of Them'

Serbian industrial rock/electronic project dreDDup return with a video for the 1998 track ‘Roots of Them’

December 29, 2022 bernard
What is the future for industrial music? The AI powered ChatGPT has an answer.

What is the future of industrial music? The AI powered ChatGPT has an answer.

December 27, 2022 bernard
La Machine launches debut single and video 'La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien'

La Machine launches debut single and video ‘La Machine Qui Ne Sert à Rien’

December 27, 2022 bernard
French darkwave project Distance H drops new single, 'Reason To Rush'

French darkwave project Distance H drops new single, ‘Reason To Rush’

December 26, 2022 bernard