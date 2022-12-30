Lusine icl – Travel Sickness (EP – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Jeff Mcilwain has released an impressive discography under the Lusine moniker. “Travel Sickness” was originally released in 2006 and featured on a massive compilation box by Hymen Records.

Content: The work features 4 tracks inviting the listener to join in for a dreamy, evasive sound trip. The work features less sound layers but is driven by the magic of less sound treatments while carried by slow rhythms.

+ + + : I like the wafting sensation emerging at the top of this record. It sounds cold and yet it has something healing. The tracks have been accomplished with subtle sound treatments while the downtempo cadence makes it all more accessible.

– – – : It remains a fully Experimental and Minimal-like recording which might catch the attention of a restricted number of fans.

Conclusion: A subtle experiment which was good to bring back alive.

Best songs: “Abaft”, “Act 2”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lusine.official

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official