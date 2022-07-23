Metal Disco – Acid Lord (EP – Werkstatt Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Dark Dance-Pop, Trance.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Toxic Razor (Paradox Obscur, Beatbox Machinery, Hardware Pulse, Werkstatt Recordings owner) is back on track unleashing a new EP featuring five songs. Right before this release we got the single “A Constellation Of Synthesizers And Its Wondrous Waves” which was meant to be a teaser to the EP.

Content: Every single Metal Disco work sounds different or at least revealing another focus. I got the impression the Greek artist is now exploring Dance-Pop fields mixed with darker spheres and tones while accomplished with a raw sound production. The main part of the EP remains instrumental although the title song features vocals. There are other passages with robotic vocals and fragmented, sampled pieces.

+ + + : I deeply respect this artist who’s non-stop writing and releasing new stuff. And each new work always features cool surprises. The title song is a cool piece of raw, underground, Dance stuff. “Rave Kick” is another noticeable cut for its great Dance lead while “Transespacio Analogico” contains great analogue-like sound effects.

– – – : I’m still a bit wondered about the “A Constellation Of Synthesizers And Its Wondrous Waves”-song which compared to other cuts of the EP is a poorly inspired cut that has been released as single.

Conclusion: Metal Disco remains driven by a ‘no compromises’-approach which is refreshing and efficient.

Best songs: “Acid Lord”, “Rave Kick”, “Transespacio Analogico”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/metaldiscomusic

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings