Metal Disco – A Constellation Of Synthesizers And Its Wondrous Waves (Single – Werkstatt Recordings)

July 24, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Dark Dance-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: This single by Greek solo-project Metal Disco is…

Genre/Influences: Dark Dance-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This single by Greek solo-project Metal Disco is an appetizer for the next EP “Acid Lord”.

Content: The title song is an instrumental piece driven by cool electronic sequences and ending into a dark Dance-Pop cut. The “Dub Mix” sounds a bit Kraftwerk-like and the “Club Mix” is empowered by dance vibes.

+ + + : It’s fascinating to see how Toxic Razor accomplished 3 very different versions of one track. I like the “Dub Mix” for the ‘Robotic-Pop’ touch.

– – – : I can already tell you this is not the best song from “Acid Lord” and even a rather surprising choice as single.

Conclusion: This is not exactly a song meant to be released as a single. There’s much better work from Metal Disco.

Best songs: “A Constellation Of Synthesizers And Its Wondrous Waves – Dub Mix”.

Rate: 6.

Artist: www.facebook.com/metaldiscomusic

Label: www.facebook.com/werkstattrecordings


