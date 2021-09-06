Merzbow sees two legendary tapes released on (double)CD for the very first time: ‘Solonoise 1&2’

Out on September 17th is the re-release for the first time ever on (double)CD of two legendary, historical Merzbow tapes, documenting the first Japanoise era.

Special guest on “Solonoise 1” was Kiyoshi Mizutani. This albums offers pure analog noise with varied timbre and string, keyboard, percussion additions. These early tracks are not the overwhelming electronic noise which dominated the project’s late 1980s & 1990s work.

All the material from the tapes was remasteredd by Masami Akita in 2021 for this 2CD re-edition.

Here’s what you can expect.

About Merzbow

Merzbow is the main recording name of Japanese noise rock artist Masami Akita. The pseudonym is derived from an artwork by the German Dadaist Kurt Schwitters, de Merzbau.

He mainly uses this name for his experimental noise albums. His huge catalog of CDs, LPs and cassettes makes him one of the most important figures in today’s noise scene. He got his greatest inspiration from the band Les Rallizes Denudes, which also came from Japan.

Akita has also collaborated with other artists, such as Otomo Yoshihide and Mike Patton, but most of the albums under his Merzbow pseudonym were made by him alone.