Exclusive album stream Meat Beat Manifesto & Merzbow collaboration LP: ‘Extinct’

Here’s quite a surprise that was offered us today! In collaboration with Cold Spring we at Side-Line present you “Extinct “, a unique collaboration between the industrial breakbeat pioneers of Meat Beat Manifesto (Jack Dangers) and the king of Japanese noise, Merzbow (Masami Akita).

On “Extinct” the duo takes listeners on a journey, focusing on the dismantling of beat and structure and recycling the result through layers of beautifully crafted noise and feedback loops. The release will be out on CD (pre-order here) and on LP (pre-order the black LP here / pre-order the ltd. red LP here) next to download via Bandcamp and streaming on other platforms.

You can now exclusively stream the full release on Side-Line.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/extinct-csr330cd-lp">Extinct (CSR330CD/LP) by Meat Beat Manifesto & Merzbow</a>

The 20 minute opener “Flakka” takes constantly evolving breakbeats (which are gradually broken down over time) and drives it through a filter of harsh noise, “destroying the old to give birth to the new”, as Todd Robinson (Subunit) puts it. On side two we find “Burner” of which the initial drum beat is broken down so that it is barely recognisable.

The duo’s collaboration is actually best described by Jack Dangers who says: “We may not speak the same language, but in the vortex of sound there is a raw, primal understanding that transcends words. Noise can be art – a visual representation could perhaps be Jackson Pollock’s ‘No. 5, 1948’ – a plexus of chaos redefining what music can and could be. Pushing boundaries with Masami wasn’t just a musical adventure, it was a masterclass in sonic anarchy.”

About Meat Beat Manifesto

Meat Beat Manifesto – Jack Dangers

Meat Beat Manifesto is an industrial, electronic, experimental group originally consisting of Jack Dangers and Jonny Stephens that was formed in 1987 in Swindon. Fronted by Dangers (the only permanent member), MBM have proven versatile, experimenting with techno, breakbeat, industrial, dub and jazz fusion while touring the world and influencing major acts such as Nine Inch Nails, Chemical Brothers and The Prodigy. Some of the band’s earlier work has been credited with influencing the rise of the trip hop, big beat and drum & bass genres.

About Merzbow

Merzbow – Masami Akita

Merzbow is Masami Akita, ‘the King of Japanese Noise’. Born in 1956 in Tokyo, he formed the premier Japanoise group Merzbow in 1979, and has released over 400 albums to date. Akita has worked with many different media, both in a directorial and soundtrack role. He has also developed performance works and art installations involving Butoh dance and other Japanese cultural forms. Merzbow has collaborated with many of today’s most important recording artists and continues to be one of the most prolific musicians alive. The name is derived from Kurt Schwitters’s artwork ‘Merzbau’, and is pronounced the same way.