Merzbow’s 1989 tape ‘Flesh Metal Orgasm’ finally released on CD

(Photo via Merzbow) Out via Old Europa Café in early September is the CD re-edition of an ultra-rare Merzbow tape, “Flesh Metal Orgasm”, which was originally released in 1989 on Nihilistic Recordings and then re-released in 2010 by Blossoming Noise. Both editions are long time sold out and this is the first time this album is released on CD format.

Recorded live at the ZSF Studio in September 1988, the tapes and CD hold 2 tracks, “No-1” (21:50) and “No-2” (24:14). The material for the CD release has now been re-mastered by Masami Akita.

Below are the the visuals for the original tape releases. And below that the new CD artwork.

About Merzbow

Merzbow is an extreme experimental music project created in Tokyo in 1979 under the direction of musician Masami Akita and is recognized as being one of the earliest projects in what has become known as Japanese noise. Highly prolific, Merzbow has released hundreds of recordings since 1979.

Originally Merzbow was formed in 1979 as a duo of Masami Akita and Kiyoshi Mizutani. In 1989 Kiyoshi Mizutani left and Merzbow became a solo project of Masami Akita. Since 1991 Merzbow became a trio of Masami Akita with Reiko Azuma (electronics and voice) and Tetsuo Sakaibara (aka Bara) (voice and dance). Since 1999 Merzbow became a solo project of Masami Akita again.

Akita’s early work consisted of industrial noise music made from tape loops and conventional instruments. Similar to his present albums, he produced lengthy, disorienting pieces.

During the 1990s Akita’s work became much harsher and was generally mastered at a louder volume than usual. These were heavily influenced by death metal and grindcore bands of the time (a prime example is the “Venereology” album). The mid-1990s saw Akita being heavily influenced by psychedelic bands and this was reflected in various albums.