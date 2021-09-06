NSFW – Collaborative project Scopophilia debuts with ‘Violent for being sexually desired’ album

Out via Old Europa Café in 2 weeks from now is the debut album from the collaborative electro industrial project Scopophilia. The album “Violent for being sexually desired” comes in a 6-panel digipak and 12 pages booklet.

Behind this project we find Harriet Kate Morgan (aka Military Position) and Ester Kärkkäinen (aka Himukalt). Although leading different lives in separate countries, the two share a number of similar influences: S.P.K., Atrax Morgue, Brainbombs, Lustmord, Vatican Shadow and so on.

Both Morgan and Kärkkäinen have a past experiences as sex workers, and they believe this album could be their own private soundtrack to a strip club or a dungeon.

Below is a NSFW video for the track “I Would Die For You”.