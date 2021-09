On March 26, 2021 Implant released its album “Cognitive Dissonance”. The duo now returns with a new download EP, “I Don’t Trust The Machine”, featuring three album songs all entirely redesigned and regenerated by Implant themselves. The new EP is available for download on Bandcamp.

The result is a 6-track EP featuring reworked version of the tracks “I Don’t Trust The Machine”, “The Room” and “The King And The Rebel” plus 3 remixes of the title track.

Check out the full EP below.