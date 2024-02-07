Varsovie – Pression A Froid (Album – Icy Cold Records)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Varsovie is a French formation hailing from Grenoble and active since 2005. They already released several works and stroke back by the end of 2023 unleashing “Pression A Froid”.

Content: The main influences of this band are getting us back to the darkest hours of the 80s. One of the band’s main characteristics are the French vocals. The album sounds dark, sometimes a bit depressed but still dealing with sexy themes at other parts.

+ + + : Varsovie has a very personal sound -which is however not that new and original, but it has been adapted into a very own and even intimate style. The singer’s timbre of voice is reminding me to the great French artist Alain Bashung while the lyrics have something dark, sexy and poetic. One of the best and darkest cuts is the totally depressed sounding title song. I also salute the last song as a homage to the Ukrainian people.

– – – : It’s a pity the work only features nine songs. The French language isn’t maybe accessible for a wider, international, audience although this album has a true potential.

Conclusion: Varsovie is a band you have to discover and this album is a great exposure of the French band.

Best songs: “Pression A Froid”, “Perspective Nevski”, “Pochodeň Č​Í​Slo Jedna”, “Sous Les Radars”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/varsovie.propaganda

Label: www.facebook.com/icycoldrecords