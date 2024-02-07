Varsovie – Pression A Froid (Album – Icy Cold Records)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Varsovie is a French formation hailing from Grenoble and active since 2005. They already released several works and stroke back by the end of 2023 unleashing “Pression A Froid”.
Content: The main influences of this band are getting us back to the darkest hours of the 80s. One of the band’s main characteristics are the French vocals. The album sounds dark, sometimes a bit depressed but still dealing with sexy themes at other parts.
+ + + : Varsovie has a very personal sound -which is however not that new and original, but it has been adapted into a very own and even intimate style. The singer’s timbre of voice is reminding me to the great French artist Alain Bashung while the lyrics have something dark, sexy and poetic. One of the best and darkest cuts is the totally depressed sounding title song. I also salute the last song as a homage to the Ukrainian people.
– – – : It’s a pity the work only features nine songs. The French language isn’t maybe accessible for a wider, international, audience although this album has a true potential.
Conclusion: Varsovie is a band you have to discover and this album is a great exposure of the French band.
Best songs: “Pression A Froid”, “Perspective Nevski”, “Pochodeň ČÍSlo Jedna”, “Sous Les Radars”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/varsovie.propaganda
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.