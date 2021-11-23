Max Durante – Der Graue Geruch Nach Metall (Album – Hands)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Experimental-Techno. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: Berlin based Italian DJ/producerMassimiliano Durante aka Max Durante…
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Experimental-Techno.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Berlin based Italian DJ/producerMassimiliano Durante aka Max Durante has been in the music business since the 80s. He has been involved with numerous projects and now strikes back with a new Max Durante album. After having worked together with labels such as Sonic Groove, Aufnahme + Wiedergabe… he now joined Hands.
Content: Max Durante is clearly driven by the Techno sound of Berlin; a different- and somewhat visionary approach of Techno music. This boosting Techno basis has been supported with darker and harsher Industrial sound treatments, which also reveal some Experimental passages. This music is not just driven beats –as you’ll also discover tracks with slower tempos, but still featuring a true arsenal of dark sound and Industrial noises with now and then some spoken samplings on top. Some of these samplings have a somewhat political dimension.
+ + + : I like the underground format of this record, which totally fits with the approach of Hands. It’s for sure Techno-minded, but featuring explicit Industrial components. I also like tracks driven by slower and broken rhythms.
– – – : This is not the most accessible Techno format because of the Experimental touch on top. It however seems to be more suited for Industrial happenings.
Conclusion: “Der Graue Geruch Nach Metall” is a true sonic bridge between Techno and Industrial music.
Best songs: “In Den Augen Der Revolution”, “Der gedanke Hinter Den Gedanken”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/MAXDURANTE
Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official
