Esplendor Geometrico – Eurasia (EP – Hands)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Rhythmic-Noise.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Spanish Industrial pioneers Esplendor Geometrico remains a true phenomenon. The band has been a source of inspiration for numerous Industrial projects, but still an absolute reference when it comes to Industrial music and Rhythmic Noise. Their newest work “Eurasia” features four new cuts and it’s the very first time they released a production on Hands.

Content: The EP features 4 different cuts, which are more standing for the ‘softest’ or should I say ‘slower’ side of the band. The tracks are driven by slow, shamanic rhythms, which are mixed with bombastic sound arrangements and spoken samplings. Some passages remind me a bit of Muslimgauze.

+ + + : It’s great to see Esplendor Geometrico working together with Hands; a great label for a great band! Sound-wise I can’t say it’s the best work I’ve heard from the duo, but it sounds however visionary. The rhythm is slower, but still pretty transcendental. I like “El Despertar Del Gigante Asiático” for the Eastern sphere that has been added on top. Another cool cut is “La Ruta De La Seda”, which is quite comparable in approach.

– – – : I’m just missing one harder, merciless piece. The title track, which is the last track of the work, is definitely not the best one.

Conclusion: I can’t say this is the best Esplendor Geometrico release I’ve ever heard, but it remains a true experience in Industrial sound and rhythm.

Best songs: “El Despertar Del Gigante Asiático”, “La Ruta De La Seda”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/esplendorgeometricooficial

Label: www.handsproductions.com / www.facebook.com/hands.official