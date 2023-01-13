Maschinenzimmer 412 – Malfeitor (Album – Cold Spring)
Genre/Influences: Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Malfeitor” brings us back to 1989 when MZ.412 was still active as Maschinenzimmer 412. The Swedish masters of ‘Black Industrial’ released this album by Cold Meat Industry as vinyl format and later on in 2001 as CD. It also was the last album released as Maschinenzimmer 412.
Content: The work brings us back to early Industrial works. The composition is carried by non-stop dark percussion parts. It sounds like heavy loops now and then mixed with spoken samplings and half-spoken, tenebrous, vocals.
+ + + : You clearly can feel the Industrial 80s spirit which I’ve always liked for its creative and authentic spirit. It’s magic to realize how this album from forgotten times still has this original power and impact.
– – – : The sound formula becomes a bit repetitive and predictable after a while.
Conclusion: Back to the 80s which was a golden era for Industrial music.
Best songs: “Malfeitor”, “Virus”, “The Death Of Lasarus”, “Ecaf Dloc II”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.nordvargr.com/mz-412 / www.facebook.com/MZ412official
