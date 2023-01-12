Non-Bio – Monkey Feather (Album – Non-Bio)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electronic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: London (UK) based Howard Gardner remains prolific unleashing a new opus of his sonic brainchild Non-Bio.
Content: “Monkey Feather” holds on the Industrial approach of the project. The sound reminds me of early Industrial projects although with a contemporary touch on top. The songs have been accomplished with a true sonic arsenal of electronic sounds and noises. Vocals are now fragmented and then robotic. The work ends with a remix of Stahlschlag.
+ + + : I still like the unique Industrial music approach created by Non-Bio. No emulation here but an own quest to create a modern Industrial production. I’m impressed by the sound canvas of this work while the heavy rhythmic has a true, bewitching, effect. This is the kind of project I would perfectly imagine getting signed to Hands.
– – – : Some passages clearly sounds into improvisation which is not my favorite part of Non-Bio while a few cuts are a bit too long.
Conclusion: I’ve seen this project evolving throughout the years and I’m still wondering why Non-Bio hasn’t found an honest label deal so far. This is cool Industrial music.
Best songs: “Monkey Feather”, “Amputate Project”, “Amputate Project – Stahlschlag Remix”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.downwithfreedom.com/non-bio / www.facebook.com/nonbiomusic
