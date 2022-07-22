1988 debut by Swedish black industrial act Maschinenzimmer 412 re-released on CD with extra track
“Macht Durch Stimme”, the debut release of Maschinenzimmer 412 (a.k.a. MZ. 412) is a true…
“Macht Durch Stimme”, the debut release of Maschinenzimmer 412 (a.k.a. MZ. 412) is a true milestone in the history of Swedish black industrial music.
In 1987 Henrik Nordvargr Björkk, Jouni Ulvtharm Ollila, and Leif Holm formed Maschinenzimmer 412, next to their other project Pouppée Fabrikk. Jonas Drakhon Aneheim joined in 1995, replacing Holm and the bands anew got abbreviated to MZ. 412.
Originally released in 1988 by the Swedish tape label Mechanik Cassettes (run by Memorandum’s Petter Marklund), “Macht Durch Stimme” came in a tiny edition of just 50 copies. For this reissue all of the material was remastered from the original 4-track tapes and a previously unreleased, exclusive track that was rediscovered when listening through the old master tapes was added as well.
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether