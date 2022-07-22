1988 debut by Swedish black industrial act Maschinenzimmer 412 re-released on CD with extra track

“Macht Durch Stimme”, the debut release of Maschinenzimmer 412 (a.k.a. MZ. 412) is a true milestone in the history of Swedish black industrial music.

In 1987 Henrik Nordvargr Björkk, Jouni Ulvtharm Ollila, and Leif Holm formed Maschinenzimmer 412, next to their other project Pouppée Fabrikk. Jonas Drakhon Aneheim joined in 1995, replacing Holm and the bands anew got abbreviated to MZ. 412.

Originally released in 1988 by the Swedish tape label Mechanik Cassettes (run by Memorandum’s Petter Marklund), “Macht Durch Stimme” came in a tiny edition of just 50 copies. For this reissue all of the material was remastered from the original 4-track tapes and a previously unreleased, exclusive track that was rediscovered when listening through the old master tapes was added as well.

<a href="https://coldspring.bandcamp.com/album/macht-durch-stimme-csr306cd">Macht Durch Stimme (CSR306CD) by Maschinenzimmer 412 (MZ. 412)</a>