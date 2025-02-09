System Noire – Aftermath (Digital/CD Album – Danse Macabre)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The German duo System Noire has been active for several years, releasing their third album at the end of 2024. While Björn Miethe and Daniel Gosewisch have yet to fully convince me, they have consistently shown promising ideas. This new album marks a significant step forward, particularly in composition and overall production quality.

Their signature sound—a fusion of Dark-Electro and EBM—remains at the core, now further enhanced by Industrial guitar elements. This addition brings greater cohesion to the album while infusing the tracks with a darker, more sinister edge.

Vocally, the production retains a raw and unpolished feel, but a notable change is that all lyrics are now performed in English. One standout track features guest vocalist Xavier Morales (Ruined Conflict), introducing a rougher, Future-Pop-inspired dynamic.

Overall, this is a compelling release from a band clearly evolving in the right direction. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Worlds Collide”:

https://systemnoire.bandcamp.com/track/worlds-collide

Inferno Sound Diaries See Full Bio I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.

