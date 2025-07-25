Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

UK synthpop collective Magnetic Skies have just released their new single “Back To Life”. The release blends nostalgic synth textures with modern darkwave elements, resulting in an extremely mature sound. The single follows the band’s 2023 debut album “Empire Falling” and the Spring single “A Place on Earth”.

Thematically the song is about “sensing that chaos, feeling the void, the noise, and still holding on to the hope that we can come back from the edge. It’s a call to reconnect, to bring something broken back into wholeness,” vocalist Simon Kent explains. “‘Back To Life’ explores the tension between our deep, universal connection and the fragmentation we face in the modern world.”

“Back To Life” is out now digitally on all major streaming platforms. Below is the videoclip.

The band has also announced a UK tour for November 2025, with shows confirmed in Birmingham, London, Southampton, and Glasgow.

About Magnetic Skies

Magnetic Skies was founded in 2019 by Simon Kent (vocals, keys) and Jo Womar (keys), initially as a studio-based project influenced by 1980s synthpop and post-punk. The duo developed their sound using vintage analogue synths and darkwave elements, leading to a series of EPs released throughout 2020.

Their full-length debut album “Empire Falling” arrived in late 2023, with most production handled in-house by Kent and additional mixing by Rob Aubrey (known for work with the Sex Pistols, Big Big Train, and Asia).

In 2025 they already released the track and video “A Place on Earth”.

Magnetic Skies confirmed tour dates – November 2025

5 November – The Victoria, Birmingham

6 November – The Grace, London

12 November – Heartbreakers, Southampton

19 November – The Hug & Pint, Glasgow

