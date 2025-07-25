Closed Mouth – After The Tears The Fury (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

French musician Yannick Rault remains remarkably prolific, releasing yet another new album featuring 10 tracks.

In terms of influences, the formula remains largely unchanged: a Dark-Wave production deeply rooted in the magic of 80s bands such as The Danse Society—a frequent point of comparison for this project—as well as the haunting atmosphere of The Virgin Prunes and the melancholic brilliance of The Cure, although with an even darker edge.

A pitch-black mood lingers over the entire album. The overall tone is one of despair, heightened by several instrumental pieces that underscore the sense of emptiness. The melancholic guitar work creates a stirring emotional current, drawing the listener into a state of inner unrest. Still, I feel the album lacks a true climax—something to bring it all to a powerful resolution.

While Closed Mouth may not have delivered their strongest work with this release, it remains a compelling and worthwhile project. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Feel The Sky”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/feel-the-sky

I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents. www.side-line.com

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)