July 25, 2025

Closed Mouth – After The Tears The Fury (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Icy Cold Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries July 25, 2025
Closed Mouth
French musician Yannick Rault remains remarkably prolific, releasing yet another new album featuring 10 tracks.

In terms of influences, the formula remains largely unchanged: a Dark-Wave production deeply rooted in the magic of 80s bands such as The Danse Society—a frequent point of comparison for this project—as well as the haunting atmosphere of The Virgin Prunes and the melancholic brilliance of The Cure, although with an even darker edge.

A pitch-black mood lingers over the entire album. The overall tone is one of despair, heightened by several instrumental pieces that underscore the sense of emptiness. The melancholic guitar work creates a stirring emotional current, drawing the listener into a state of inner unrest. Still, I feel the album lacks a true climax—something to bring it all to a powerful resolution.

While Closed Mouth may not have delivered their strongest work with this release, it remains a compelling and worthwhile project. (Rating:7½).

Listen to “Feel The Sky”:

https://icycoldrecords.bandcamp.com/track/feel-the-sky

