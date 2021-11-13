Machinery Directive / Hypnoskull – Lobotomy Springs / Vier Geschichten (Album – EE Tapes)

Genre/Influences: Rhythmic-Noise, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD, Cassette.

Background/Info: This production is a split release between a newcomer aka Machinery Directive and a veteran aka Hypnoskull. Both projects are hailing from Belgium while the album has been released on the good-old Belgian label EE Tapes.

Content: Machinery Directive wants to remain anonymous, but seems to be a project by Sem Cappaert (also involved with a few other projects). The 6 tracks by this artist are moving from merciless Rhythmic-Noise towards a few more Experimental passages although driven by hard, Industrial sonic manipulations with the overall sphere supporting the work sounds hostile.

Hypnoskull doesn’t need any further introduction and takes off straight away with a devastating Rhythmic-Noise piece reminding the glorious days of Esplendor Geometrico. And here again there’s an interesting mix between devastating, sonic assaults at one side and a few ‘softer’ cuts.

+ + + : I’m not that fond of split releases, but I like this one for the coherence between both artists. There’s a kind of match between their sound and approach, which becomes even more interesting as Hypnoslull is a long-time renowned artist and clearly a reference in this music genre while Machinery Directive clearly appeals to be an ambassador for the next Industrial generation. I would especially recommend “Closer To God” from Machinery Directive and “Why So Nothing” from Hypnoskull. The last mentioned cut features a few vocal parts. Another great Hypnoskull cut is “Beyrouth Hunt For Dead Terrorist”, which sounds like an Industrial version of Muslimgauze… while it has been composed to pay homage to Bryn Jones. This is a great wink to the genius of Bryn Jones.

– – – : If you’re not into Industrial, Rhythmic-Noise and related music genres, this album will be your worst nightmare! I don’t see real minor points!

Conclusion: This is the sound of the Belgian Rhythmic-Noise scene: hard and merciless, sonic terrorism and hostile tracks!

Best songs: Machinery Directive: “Closer To God”, “Lobotomy Spring 2”, “Lobotomy Springs” + Hypnoskull: “Why So Nothing”, “Beyrouth Hunt For Dead Terrorist”, “Steal Kneel”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: https://soundcloud.com/machinery-directive / www.facebook.com/therealhypnoskull

Label: www.eetapes.be / www.facebook.com/eriek.vanhavere