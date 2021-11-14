Minor Key – Bionic (Album – Minor Key)
Background/Info: Swedish artist Andreas Sandberg released the second full length of his sonic brainchild, Minor Key, by the end of last year. The work features twelve songs.
Content: It’s too easy and even a bit reductive defining the sound of this project as simply Electro-Pop. The songs are clearly driven by good-old Electro-Pop influences, but there’s a twist between robotic passages reminding me of Kraftwerk, minimal tracks and more ‘classical’ Electro-Pop songs. Now into bombastic drum sections, then into reverie, the album is quite versatile, which is also reflected in the production of the vocals.
+ + + : Minor Key clearly tries to produce a more personal work. The result is pretty varied so in the end we all will find some cuts to our taste. I prefer the minimal- and somewhat Kraftwerk-ian influences running through the work, “Miasma” being a real great song with female pitched vocals plus male vocals and old-styled synth lines. Another attention grabber is “Con Sumer”, which is a well-crafted song with great, filtered sequences.
– – – : The more ‘classical’ Electro-Pop approach, which is noticeable in the last part of the work, left me a bit more skeptical.
Conclusion: Minor Key clearly has a potential, which has to be elaborated.
Best songs: “Miasma”, “Con Sumer”, “Treason”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/minorkeey
