Lugola – You Are Not Special (Album – Steinklang Industries)

Genre/Influences: Death-Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Polish project Lugola is driven by Michal Kielbasa (who’s also involved with a few more projects). “You Are Not Special” has been announced as getting back to the roots of the artist; being his most extreme and radical album ever.

Content: The ‘extreme’ and ‘radical’ approach is directly revealed with the artwork of the album –especially the pictures inside the digipak. These visions of horror and torture have been transposed into sonic horror. Boiling noises have been mixed with hostile sound atmospheres and vocals sounding like exclamations. The heaviest cuts are right at the end, reaching an ultimate point of discomfort and stupor.

+ + + : Lugola sounds like having a mission; creating a state of discomfort by the listener! It moves further than simply ‘extreme’ and ‘radical’, but it has something perverted! But that’s precisely what some listeners will like; becoming a kind of masochistic subject to the ‘sadistic noise artist’. This is Death-Industrial with less power than most of the projects, but with extra disturbance instead. “Cut” is a true apotheosis of this strange sonic rite, being empowered by an extra and more Industrial kick.

– – – : I would have liked to hear more tracks in the line of “Cut”; this track having something extra and different from the rest of the tracklist.

Conclusion: Lugola is the antithesis to ‘happy music’ and ‘feel good’ songs; it’s an evil and dangerous listening you better consume with moderation!

Best songs: “Cut”, “Consume”, “Better Cancel Yourself”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lugolaofficial

Label: www.steinklang.org / www.facebook.com/steinklang