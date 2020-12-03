Ludovico Technique return and unveil new single ‘Live as Myself’ – their first new material since 2017

Ludovico Technique have released their newest single, “Live as Myself”, 3 years after their last studio output which was the single “Absence”. “Reflecting on our current times, this song is about expressing who you are inside, regardless of how society views you or tries to tell you how you should be,” so the band says.

“Live as Myself” was mastered by Stuart Hawkes (Amy Winehouse, Lorde, Ed Sheeran) and will get a video treatment in 2021. Here’s the single to check out.

About Ludovico Technique

In the beginning, the band drew inspiration from goth industrial bands such as Skinny Puppy and Marilyn Manson. The name itself refers to the drug-assisted aversion therapy found in the novel and film “A Clockwork Orange”, in which the patient is forced to view violent imagery while injected with experimental medication in an attempt to condition the subjects behavior.

The band’s first output followed in 2010 when they released their self titled debut EP.

Both the debut album “Some Things Are Beyond Therapy” (2012) and the follow up “We Came to Wreck Everything” (2013) were released by Metropolis Records. After that we had to wait 4 years before a new single was released, “Absence”, on Metropolis Records.

The new single is self-released.

