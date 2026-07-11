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Fracture is a new audiovisual project from Perry Geyer, the electronic musician behind 1980s Boston body-music act Manufacture. The duo introduces itself with the debut track and video “This Is Fracture”, a first look at a project that mixes punk-rock aggression, post-punk unease and the studio experimentation of musique concrete. Geyer works under the alias PG 2125, alongside a second member credited as FS 2125.

Fracture and the ‘This Is Fracture’ video

Fracture pairs glitch-driven electronics with edited visuals, presenting the audio and video as a single piece rather than a song with an added clip. “This Is Fracture” sets out that approach and doubles as the project’s name-card, released from Geyer’s own Cybersound base in the Boston area. No album title or release schedule has been announced.

About Fracture

Fracture continues a recording history that reaches back to the late 1980s. Manufacture formed in Boston, Massachusetts after video artist Brian Bothwell, then a student at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts, heard Perry Geyer’s music on the radio and offered to build visuals around it. The pairing set the template for the audio-and-image work Geyer still pursues.

Manufacture signed to Nettwerk and released the debut single “As the End Draws Near” in 1988, a track that featured labelmate Sarah McLachlan. The debut album “Terrorvision” arrived the same year, and “Voice of World Control” followed in 1991 before the group split. Geyer went on to join the trance act The Sky Dwellers with Greg Hawkes of The Cars, bought The Cars’ Syncro Sound studio and ran it as CyberSound, formally founding Cybersound in 1994. Bothwell continued as a video artist and editor until his death in January 2025.

With Fracture, Geyer returns to the sound-and-vision method that defined Manufacture, now built on current production tools. “This Is Fracture” is the first release under the new name.

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