Ludovico Technique announces UK tour for 2024

Goth/metal band Ludovico Technique will be touring the UK in August of 2024 to coincide with a performance at the Bloodstock Open Air Festival on Saturday August 10th.

Ludovico Technique will be touring in support of the album “Haunted People” released on August 9, 2022. Ludovico Technique is an American industrial gothic metal band from New York City, New York formed in 2011 by singer, songwriter and multi-instrumental artist, Ben V.

Tickets for the tour can be purchased right here.

Ludovico Technique UK tour dates

  • 1/8/24 Glasgow
  • 2/8/24 Manchester
  • 3/8/24 Sheffield
  • 4/8/24 London
  • 5/8/24 Cardiff
  • 10/8/24 Bloodstock Festival
