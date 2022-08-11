Rector Scanner – Fluormenschen (EP – Alfa Matrix)

Background/Info: The last year released third album “Teleskop” brought German duo Rector Scanner back on the map. Andrea and René Nowotny -still involved with AD:Key strike back again with three new songs.

Content: The new stuff sounds in the prolongation of “Teleskop”; pure Minimal-Electro-Pop which I often define as ‘Kraftwerk-Pop’. The songs are made of retro elements with a very personal touch on top while driven by robotic vocals. We next get 5 remixes which by the exception of the 808 Dot.Pop-remix have been all accomplished by the duo -featuring 2 remixes of their other alter-ego AD:Key.

+ + + : “Teleskop” was a great album and “Fluormenschen” holds on to the same qualitative level. Rector Scanner isn’t exactly an innovative band and yet they have something refreshing and very personal. All new songs are sonic jewels, which could be all title tracks. I’ve a preference for “Technosignaturen” which sounds more into Minimalism. I also notice great remixes, but here again it’s the “Extended Mix” of “Technosignaturen” which gets my preference.

– – – : No real minus points to mention, but quite curiously the title track isn’t my favorite one.

Conclusion: Rector Scanner stands for efficient, sexy and retro-futuristic Electro-Pop music!

Best songs: “Technosignaturen”, “Wand Aus Glas”, “Fluormenschen – Single Edit”, “Technosignaturen – Extended Mix”, “Fluormenschen – Remix by AD:Key”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/rectorscanner

Label: www.alfa-matrix.com / www.facebook.com/Alfa.Matrix


