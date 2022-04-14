Luc Stargazer – The Commet Tail (EP – Reptile Music)

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Dark-Rock.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Dresden (Germany) formation Luc Stargazer strikes back with a new work. The EP seems more like a mini-album featuring thirteen songs.

Content: The band moved back to their early EP “Jupiter” reworking the original version into a “2021 Version”. You’ll also discover the original edit plus remixes by James Knights, Seasurfer, Martin Acid and Golden Apes. The song remains a pure Dark-Wave/Post-Punk cut carried by impressive guitar playing reminding me of The Chameleons. You’ll also discover a remix of “Lucy’s Eyes” -a song from the last album “Lunascape” (2017) plus 3 new songs and a few instrumental breaks;

+ + + : Luc Stargazer is a band which deserves more attention and recognition for their well-crafted Dark-Wave music which is carried by solid guitar parts. There also is Dark-Rock touch on top of the production which makes the particularity of the band. Among the new songs I recommend the powerful “Unperfect”.

– – – : The remixes of “Jupiter” are cool but don’t really add anything extra.

Conclusion: Luc Stargazer stands for 80s nostalgia with a personal touch on top.

Best songs: “Unperfect”, “Jupiter – 2021 Version”, “Jupiter – 2011 Version”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lucstargazerband

Label: www.reptile-music.net / www.facebook.com/reptile.music