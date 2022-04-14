Luc Stargazer – The Commet Tail (EP – Reptile Music)

April 14, 2022 Inferno Sound Diaries

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Dark-Rock. Format: Digital. Background/Info: Dresden (Germany) formation Luc Stargazer strikes back with a…

Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Dark-Rock.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Dresden (Germany) formation Luc Stargazer strikes back with a new work. The EP seems more like a mini-album featuring thirteen songs.

Content: The band moved back to their early EP “Jupiter” reworking the original version into a “2021 Version”. You’ll also discover the original edit plus remixes by James Knights, Seasurfer, Martin Acid and Golden Apes. The song remains a pure Dark-Wave/Post-Punk cut carried by impressive guitar playing reminding me of The Chameleons. You’ll also discover a remix of “Lucy’s Eyes” -a song from the last album “Lunascape” (2017) plus 3 new songs and a few instrumental breaks;

+ + + : Luc Stargazer is a band which deserves more attention and recognition for their well-crafted Dark-Wave music which is carried by solid guitar parts. There also is Dark-Rock touch on top of the production which makes the particularity of the band. Among the new songs I recommend the powerful “Unperfect”.

– – – : The remixes of “Jupiter” are cool but don’t really add anything extra.

Conclusion: Luc Stargazer stands for 80s nostalgia with a personal touch on top.

Best songs: “Unperfect”, “Jupiter – 2021 Version”, “Jupiter – 2011 Version”.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/lucstargazerband

Label: www.reptile-music.net / www.facebook.com/reptile.music


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Alternatively you can also donate using Cryptocurrency if you want to donate just once.

  • Bitcoin
  • Ethereum
  • Tether
Scan to Donate Bitcoin to 3J5Y7wgsZYFciSdagE14vaxyDQXx7Cn97b

Donate Bitcoin to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin

Scan to Donate Ethereum to 0x65278F4b39184BC97FAf225209C786C4A0B451ed

Donate Ethereum to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum

Scan to Donate Tether to 0x5e2aCAa3B527b9adc11Dc2c6759D2938a6fBf17D

Donate Tether to this address

Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether




Tags:

You may have missed

Side-Line presents: Wave-Gotik-Treffen 2022 – Leipzig (DE)

April 13, 2022 Filip Wildhoney
Front 242 announces rescheduled US tour dates for Fall 2021

Front 242 postpones and cancels concerts – Jean-Luc De Meyer is recovering

April 13, 2022 bernard
Ashbury Heights returns with 'A Cut in a Place' single featuring Madil Hardis

Ashbury Heights returns with ‘A Cut in a Place’ single featuring Madil Hardis

April 12, 2022 bernard
Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, 'Virus Shadow'

Nottingham based gothic act Chaos Bleak back with a new EP, ‘Virus Shadow’

April 12, 2022 bernard
Seattle’s industrial act Black Agent launches debut album 'Industrial Ruination' - pre-orders available now

Seattle’s industrial act Black Agent launches debut album ‘Industrial Ruination’ – pre-orders available now

April 12, 2022 bernard