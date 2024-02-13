Love In Cage – Trans-Reality (Album – Meidosem Records)
Genre/Influences: Dream-Pop, Dark-Wave, Cold-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: French formation Love In Cage don’t release albums on a regular basis. This is the band‘s third full length album which has been released eight years after the previous opus. “Trans-Reality” has been released in November 2023 and features nine songs.
Content: If you’re a bit familiar with this band you might know what to expect. I however experienced “Trans-Reality” as being more into Dream-Pop while reminding faithful to the good-old 80s Wave-music genres. The songs are mixing guitar and electronics; from pure icy Cold-Wave strings to harder Post-Punk driven guitar songs the album is quite diversified and yet still homogenous.
+ + + : Love In Cage is a band that never disappointed me but it’s just a pity they don’t release new stuff more regularly. This album however sounds as a ‘new’- and great sign of life. I like different influences running through the work; from the more Electronic driven cuts featuring outstanding, old-school, frozen synths to the harder cuts right at the end of the work. There’s also the sexy “Californian Desert” driven by a sexy ‘Western’ guitar playing which is totally irresistible.
– – – : I’m just convinced the production of the vocals could be more professional. I’m missing a bit more passion here.
Conclusion: This is a very personal and achieved production which sounds as a sonic bridge between 80s Wave music and contemporary formats.
Best songs: “Ma Vie Numérique”, “Blue Planet”, “Californian Desert”, “Somewhere Else”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063203261069
Label: www.asso-trinity.org/ www.facebook.com/people/Trinity-webzine-Meidosem-Records/100064411584658
