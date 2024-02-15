Totentanz Strumpfsockig – Totentanz Strumpfsockig (Album – Danse Macabre Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 15, 2024 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Genre/Influences: Medieval, Ethereal.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Debut album for this German collective which seems to gain name and reputation in their homeland. The self-titled opus features eleven songs.

Content: From the very first notes you’ll recognize the typical ‘troubadour’, Medieval style of this formation. The songs have been composed by a mix of acoustic instruments and synth parts while you’ll get dreamy, Ethereal, female vocals on top. The sound reminds me of an offspring between Qntal and Corvus Corax.

+ + + : This band doesn’t bring any innovation but deals with a well-crafted interpretation of Medieval music which has been adapted into a  freestyle. There’s a place for a crossover with other influences and genres. Instruments like flute and bagpipes inject a part of mystery and fascination while the vocals are elevating some passages to a higher dimension.

– – – : I sometimes get the feeling the band is still in search of their own sound. Some parts of the album sound like a melting pot of influences but it’s not really a point.

Conclusion: Totentanz Strumpfsockig bring us an interesting and (free)-styled interpretation of Medieval music.

Best songs: “Totentanz Strumpfsockig”, “Bisik Ciri”, “Deine Zeit”, “Der Gekrönde Knecht Des Todes”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://totentanz-strumpfsockig.de / www.facebook.com/totentanzstrumpfsockig

Label: https://dansemacabre.dewww.facebook.com/dansemacabrerec

author avatar
Inferno Sound Diaries
I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.
See Full Bio

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Love In Cage – Trans-Reality (Album – Meidosem Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 13, 2024 0

Dead Melodies – The Aberration Of Time And Space (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 11, 2024 0

Atrium Carceri – Forgotten Gods (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Inferno Sound Diaries February 10, 2024 0

You may have missed

Fever Ray reveals video for ‘Shiver’ revisiting the lovers of Valdaro – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 14, 2024 0

Dual Analog offer brand new single, ‘Long Divide’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 14, 2024 0

Astari Nite back with all new single: ‘Necessity Meal’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 14, 2024 0

Lovelorn Dolls launch 10 year anniversary video for ‘Happy Valentine’ + crowdfund for the good cause via Bandcamp

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 14, 2024 0

Crushing State (ex-And One, Pakt, …) have new single and video out now: ‘Surveillance’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff February 14, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights