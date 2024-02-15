Totentanz Strumpfsockig – Totentanz Strumpfsockig (Album – Danse Macabre Records)

Genre/Influences: Medieval, Ethereal.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Debut album for this German collective which seems to gain name and reputation in their homeland. The self-titled opus features eleven songs.

Content: From the very first notes you’ll recognize the typical ‘troubadour’, Medieval style of this formation. The songs have been composed by a mix of acoustic instruments and synth parts while you’ll get dreamy, Ethereal, female vocals on top. The sound reminds me of an offspring between Qntal and Corvus Corax.

+ + + : This band doesn’t bring any innovation but deals with a well-crafted interpretation of Medieval music which has been adapted into a freestyle. There’s a place for a crossover with other influences and genres. Instruments like flute and bagpipes inject a part of mystery and fascination while the vocals are elevating some passages to a higher dimension.

– – – : I sometimes get the feeling the band is still in search of their own sound. Some parts of the album sound like a melting pot of influences but it’s not really a point.

Conclusion: Totentanz Strumpfsockig bring us an interesting and (free)-styled interpretation of Medieval music.

Best songs: “Totentanz Strumpfsockig”, “Bisik Ciri”, “Deine Zeit”, “Der Gekrönde Knecht Des Todes”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: https://totentanz-strumpfsockig.de / www.facebook.com/totentanzstrumpfsockig

Label: https://dansemacabre.de / www.facebook.com/dansemacabrerec