Totentanz Strumpfsockig – Totentanz Strumpfsockig (Album – Danse Macabre Records)
Genre/Influences: Medieval, Ethereal.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Debut album for this German collective which seems to gain name and reputation in their homeland. The self-titled opus features eleven songs.
Content: From the very first notes you’ll recognize the typical ‘troubadour’, Medieval style of this formation. The songs have been composed by a mix of acoustic instruments and synth parts while you’ll get dreamy, Ethereal, female vocals on top. The sound reminds me of an offspring between Qntal and Corvus Corax.
+ + + : This band doesn’t bring any innovation but deals with a well-crafted interpretation of Medieval music which has been adapted into a freestyle. There’s a place for a crossover with other influences and genres. Instruments like flute and bagpipes inject a part of mystery and fascination while the vocals are elevating some passages to a higher dimension.
– – – : I sometimes get the feeling the band is still in search of their own sound. Some parts of the album sound like a melting pot of influences but it’s not really a point.
Conclusion: Totentanz Strumpfsockig bring us an interesting and (free)-styled interpretation of Medieval music.
Best songs: “Totentanz Strumpfsockig”, “Bisik Ciri”, “Deine Zeit”, “Der Gekrönde Knecht Des Todes”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: https://totentanz-strumpfsockig.de / www.facebook.com/totentanzstrumpfsockig
Label: https://dansemacabre.de / www.facebook.com/dansemacabrerec
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.