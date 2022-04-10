Lith – Anthropocene (Album – M-Tronic)
Genre/Influences: Tribal, IDM, Industrial. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: David Vallée aka Lith strikes back with…
Genre/Influences: Tribal, IDM, Industrial.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: David Vallée aka Lith strikes back with a new album which also is the first one in seven years. The title refers to ‘the geological era, succeeding the Holocene, during which the impact of human activity becomes preponderant on the evolution of the terrestrial ecosystem, ahead of all the other natural factors predominant until then.’
Content: The theme of the album has been transposed in a sophisticated production mixing slow Tribal rhythms together with icy atmospheres and deep blasting bass sounds. The sound is cold and the cadence often has something sensual. Some passages are fetching and inciting. The last track is a remix of the title song by Conjecture.
+ + + : Lith is back and that’s a damned good thing. This artist has already produced multiple great works and this new album only confirms his nose for great underground music. Somewhere in between Industrial, Tribal, ambient and simply Electro he creates a true melting pot between different influences. I like the Tribal cadence and especially when it becomes slow. The work has something shamanic which is mainly emerging on “The Limits To Growth” and “Amazon Ashes”.
– – – : The album has something complex and therefor not exactly a bite-size piece.
Conclusion: “Anthropocene” deals with a sensible, but important concept which inspired the artist to create a visionary piece of music.
Best songs: “The Limits To Growth”, “Amazon Ashes”, “Collapse”, “Anthropocene”, “Ruins”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.lithsite.net / www.facebook.com/lith.music
Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal.
- Bitcoin
- Ethereum
- Tether
Donate Bitcoin to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Bitcoin
Donate Ethereum to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Ethereum
Donate Tether to this address
Scan the QR code or copy the address below into your wallet to send some Tether