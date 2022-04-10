Lith – Anthropocene (Album – M-Tronic)

Genre/Influences: Tribal, IDM, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: David Vallée aka Lith strikes back with a new album which also is the first one in seven years. The title refers to ‘the geological era, succeeding the Holocene, during which the impact of human activity becomes preponderant on the evolution of the terrestrial ecosystem, ahead of all the other natural factors predominant until then.’

Content: The theme of the album has been transposed in a sophisticated production mixing slow Tribal rhythms together with icy atmospheres and deep blasting bass sounds. The sound is cold and the cadence often has something sensual. Some passages are fetching and inciting. The last track is a remix of the title song by Conjecture.

+ + + : Lith is back and that’s a damned good thing. This artist has already produced multiple great works and this new album only confirms his nose for great underground music. Somewhere in between Industrial, Tribal, ambient and simply Electro he creates a true melting pot between different influences. I like the Tribal cadence and especially when it becomes slow. The work has something shamanic which is mainly emerging on “The Limits To Growth” and “Amazon Ashes”.

– – – : The album has something complex and therefor not exactly a bite-size piece.

Conclusion: “Anthropocene” deals with a sensible, but important concept which inspired the artist to create a visionary piece of music.

Best songs: “The Limits To Growth”, “Amazon Ashes”, “Collapse”, “Anthropocene”, “Ruins”.

Rate: 8½.

