Fractal Age – Another Way (Album – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)
Genre/Influences: Future-Pop, Electro-Pop. Format: Digital, CD. Background/Info: German trio Fractal Age strikes back with their…
Genre/Influences: Future-Pop, Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: German trio Fractal Age strikes back with their second opus. Markus Horschig (Neuroklast, ex-ReAdjust), Jens Minor (Chainreactor) and singer Sascha Tümmler released the debut album “Modern World” in 2019.
Content: Even if this album is driven by Electro-Pop influences, the sound became harder and more future-Pop driven than its predecessor. It’s a catchy production carried by bouncing kicks and revealing a few harder elements like EBM bass lines. There are a few ‘softer’ pieces featured but the main part of the work stands for powerful Electro/Future-Pop music which sometimes reminds me of Neuroticfish. The 3 last songs are remixes by Intent:Outtake, Absurd Minds and Blue Images.
+ + + : There’s an evolution from the debut album towards the new one; it’s more into Future-Pop and I experienced this evolution has ‘harder’ which I prefer. The songs are well-crafted and there are a few noticeable songs featured like “The Beauty Of Truth” and “Sign”. “Another Way” reveals EBM influences and is another attention grabber.
– – – : Fractal Age isn’t exactly setting the world of Electro/Future-Pop music alight. The work even has something predictable but globally speaking it’s a fully enjoyable work. I’ve been less convinced by the softer parts like “Spiegelbild”.
Conclusion: If you like Electro-Pop with a heavier touch and a darker side “Another Way” is an album to discover.
Best songs: “The Beauty Of Truth”, “Sign”, “Another Way”, “Questions”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/FractalAge
Label: www.darkdimensions.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Dark-Dimensions-Label-Group/486014725206
