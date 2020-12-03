Limited (and expensive) Lacrimosa anniversary box including much wanted piano demos

To be released on December 18th is the newest Lacrimosa release “1990-2020 The Anniversary box” to celebrate the band’s 30th anniversary.

This box was originally planned to be sold by the band through their mailorder only but now also sees a further distribution via other shops.

The set holds 3 CDs, with a total playing time of 3 hours and 40 minutes. The first disc holds the legendary 25th anniversary concert spread over 12 tracks. The second disc “Cover Up” holds 15 renditions of Lacrimosa songs by such bands as Lords Of The Lost, Black Moon Secret, Canterra, Atrocity, Mono Inc., ect..

The real gem in this set is disc 3, called “Versionen”. This CD holds Tilo Wolff’s piano demos from the very first days of the band.

Reissende Blicke (Piano Demo from March 2nd 1991) Der Geschmack der Schmerzen (Piano Demo from January 15th 1992) Versuchung (Demo Version from March 10th 1993) Diener eines Geistes (Rehearsal Room from November 9th 1993) Der letzte Hilfeschrei (Live in Hamburg from November 17th 1993) Seele in Not (Live in Hamburg from November 17th 1993) Schakal (Keyboard Demo from April 22nd 1994) Alles Lüge (Live and Unplugged in Lübeck from January 13th 1996) Mein zweites Herz (Club Mix from September 28th 1996) Einsamkeit (Piano Version from May 15th 2020) Schakal (Piano Version from June 18th 2020) Weil Du Hilfe brauchst (Version for the Anniversary Concert on August 28th 2020)

The box also contains a flag modelled on those used at the band’s concerts. For the little ones amongst you, there is a memory game by Anne Nurmi and Tilo Wolff; a wall calendar for the year 2021 and a sticker made of chrome. All this comes packed in a high-quality, super deluxe hand-numbered box with special UV-printing.

There are no plans to release the content separately so the band says.

About Lacrimosa

Lacrimosa are a gothic duo led by German Tilo Wolff, the main composer, and Finn Anne Nurmi. The project started in 1990 when Tilo Wolff released a tape called “Clamor” using the band name of Lacrimosa. The year after he founds a new record company called Hall of Sermon, as an independent label to publish the Lacrimosa records. In 1993 Anne Nurmi joins the solo project to play keyboard, becoming a permanent member soon after.

They are currently based in Switzerland, but originally from Germany. Originally counted among the bands of the Neue Deutsche Todeskunst genre, Lacrimosa have developed their style more towards powerful metal, but gothic elements still remain.

Their current musical style mixes gothic rock and heavy metal, along with violin, trumpet, and more classical instruments, although their musical development throughout the years has also led to changes in instrumentation. Lacrimosa’s lyrics are written almost exclusively in German, although since the 1995 album Inferno every album has featured one or two songs in English, generally written by Anne Nurmi. Finnish has also appeared in the spoken intro to two songs (“Schakal” on Inferno and “The Turning Point” on Elodia) and on a bonus track in a limited edition release of Fassade called Vankina.

The band’s last studio album was the 2017 release “Testimonium”.

