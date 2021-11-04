The legendary Lacrimosa is coming back with a new studio album, and it will be released this year after all!

November 4, 2021 bernard

(Photo by schokopixel.de) Last month we informed you that worldwide paper shortage would delay the…
The legendary Lacrimosa is coming back with a new studio album, and it will be released this year after all!

(Photo by schokopixel.de) Last month we informed you that worldwide paper shortage would delay the release of the new Lacrimosa album. However, some good news reached us from the Swiss label Hall of Sermon a few moments ago and that is that the new studio album by Lacrimosa will still be released this year.

Shortage of paper was not the only (last) hurdle to get the album ready on time, because also the production process took quite some time and organization to make it happen.

Says the band: “Originally, the album was supposed to be finished and released a little earlier, but due to the restrictions of the last few months, a lot of work had to be postponed and plans had to be changed. Digital networking makes a lot possible, but some production steps, such as orchestral recordings, can ultimately only be carried by all musicians coming together in one recording hall, playing together. But now the work is done and completed and the long awaited album comes out still in 2021!”

After their worldwide live-streaming show from the ISS Dome Düsseldorf for their 30th anniversary, the band is now ready to launch their new studio album this year. More information will follow shortly!


Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. And unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)



Tags: ,

You may have missed

The legendary Lacrimosa is coming back with a new studio album, and it will be released this year after all!

The legendary Lacrimosa is coming back with a new studio album, and it will be released this year after all!

November 4, 2021 bernard
Paolo F. Bragaglia returns with OST 'The Man from the Lab' on Minus Habens Records

Paolo F. Bragaglia returns with OST ‘The Man from the Lab’ on Minus Habens Records

November 4, 2021 bernard
Witch house act Kota Kira debuts with 'The Netherworld Beckons' album on November 19th

Witch house act Kota Kira debuts with ‘The Netherworld Beckons’ album on November 19th

November 4, 2021 bernard
When Kraftwerk 'talked' with Coldplay

When Kraftwerk ‘talked’ with Coldplay

November 4, 2021 bernard
Post-punk act c release new single: 'Broken Dreams In A Crashing Car'

Post-punk act Klammer release new single: ‘Broken Dreams In A Crashing Car’

November 3, 2021 bernard