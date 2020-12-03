Front Line Assembly announce more details new ‘Mechanical Soul’ album and release new video for 2018 track ‘Arbeit’

(Photo by Bobby Talamine) The Canadian industrial outfit Front Line Assembly, being founder Bill Leeb with long-time cohort Rhys Fulber, are back with a new album on January 15th 2021 as we already reported a few months ago. The album also includes guest appearances from Jean-Luc De Meyer of Front 242 (on ‘Barbarians’) and Dino Cazares of Fear Factory (on ‘Stifle’).

They now have also announced a list of instruments featured on each of the 10 tracks.

Elektron Analog Rytm mk2 Studio Electronics Omega 8 Roland Alpha Juno 2 Mutable Instruments Shruthi Waldorf Pulse+ Noise Engineering Basimilus Iteritas, Ormsby DC7 Moog Model 15 reissue Mutable Instruments Clouds Waldorf Q+ Doepfer A100

Next to that a new video for the 2018 track “Arbeit” taken from the album “Wake up the coma” has been released.

