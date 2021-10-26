Worldwide paper shortage delays release new Lacrimosa album

The Swiss label Hall of Sermon informs us that Lacrimosa is coming with a new album pretty soon, but due to the shortage of raw materials, specially paper for the booklet, the final release date of the physical CD cannot yet be determined.

The label hopes to establish a release date that would still be somewhere at the end of this year.

If all this sounds strange to you, it actually is not strange at all. Virtually all paper products — from wedding invitations to cereal boxes — are in short supply as mills struggle to keep up with demand because of worker shortages, add to that shipping bottlenecks that cause extra delays and problems for consumers and businesses.

More info on the new album as soon as we get it.