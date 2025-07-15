Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

New York City-based cinematic synthpop project Like What has just released a new compilation EP titled “Anniversary Anthology“. The digital-only EP celebrates five years of activity and features the project’s five most popular tracks to date. The release is accompanied by a newly produced video for the band’s original debut single, “Dark is the Night.”

The self-produced project, originally formed during the pandemic lockdown as an experimental outlet, centers on a minimal production setup using only an iPad and a guitar. The result is a blend of synthpop and darkwave elements.

<a href="https://likewhat.bandcamp.com/album/anniversary-anthology" rel="noopener">Anniversary Anthology by Like What</a>

The track “Dark is the Night” has been given a fresh visual treatment for its anniversary edition.

About Like What

Like What was founded in New York City in 2020 as a quarantine-driven creative project. Using only an iPad and a guitar, the project began crafting self-produced tracks influenced by early electro pioneers such as Kraftwerk and by the cinematic aesthetics of horror and noir.

Like What released a series of singles and EPs independently.

